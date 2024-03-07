Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2024: KR, BJ, BURL

Consumer stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1%.

In corporate news, Kroger (KR) shares jumped almost 9% to their highest levels in nearly two years on Thursday after posting improved Q4 financial results, with profit exceeding consensus estimates for the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported mixed fiscal Q4 results Thursday, with revenue and per-share earnings both rising but sales missing market expectations while projecting comparable club-sales expansion in the ongoing year. Its shares popped 7%.

Burlington Stores (BURL) rose 6.4% after it reported a better-than-expected fiscal Q4 on Thursday as gross margin improved and inventories declined, while the off-price retailer forecasts results in fiscal 2024 to be higher than the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.