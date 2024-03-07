Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2024: AEO, BURL, KR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was over 12% higher after it reported increases in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was up more than 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Kroger (KR) was rising past 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted net earnings and sales.

