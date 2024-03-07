News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2024: AEO, BURL, KR, XLP, XLY

March 07, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was over 12% higher after it reported increases in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was up more than 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Kroger (KR) was rising past 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted net earnings and sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source

