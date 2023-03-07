Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2023: WW,CVGW,RIVN,JBLU,SAVE

Markets
March 07, 2023 — 03:51 pm EST

Consumer stocks were trending lower late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.3%.

In company news, WW International (WW) streaked nearly 73% higher after the lifestyle company announced Monday its purchase of Weekend Health, a subscription telehealth and weight-management platform doing business as Sequence, for $106 million.

Among decliners, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) declined 2.7% after the US Department of Justice sued to halt its proposed merger with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) on anti-trust grounds. Spirit shares were nearly 5% higher in afternoon trading.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock slid over 14% after the electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed plans for a $1.3 billion private placement of green convertible senior notes maturing in March 2029.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) shares plunged more than 26% after the avocado distributor reported a surprise net loss of $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items, missing the four-analyst mean expecting a normalized profit of $0.18 per share. Net sales fell to $226.2 million from $274.1 million during the same quarter last year, trailing the $265.9 million Street view.

