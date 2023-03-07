Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2023: SE, DKS, DOLE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3%.

Sea (SE) was advancing by over 7% after saying it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.72 per diluted share from a loss of $1.12 per share a year ago. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.83 per share.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was gaining 6% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per diluted share, down from $3.64 a year earlier but exceeding the $2.89 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Dole (DOLE) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, compared with breakeven a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.05. Dole was recently slipping past 2%.

