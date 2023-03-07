Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2023: CVGW,RIVN,JBLU,SAVE

Consumer stocks were trending lower during Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) also down 1%.

In company news, Calavo Growers (CVGW) shares plunged nearly 25% after the avocado distributor reported a surprise net loss of $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items, missing the four-analyst mean expecting a normalized profit of $0.18 per share. Net sales fell to $226.2 million from $274.1 million during the same quarter last year and trailing the $265.9 million Street view.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock slid 12% after the electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed plans for $1.3 billion private placement of green convertible senior notes maturing in March 2029.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) declined 2.1% after the US Department of Justice sued to halt its proposed merger with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) on anti-trust grounds. Spirit shares were nearly 4% higher in afternoon trading.

