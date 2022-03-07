Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2022: IGT,CPRI,CNR,BBBY,GME

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) continued its decline, sinking 4.4% late in Monday trade.

In company news, International Game Technology (IGT) was almost 15% lower late in Monday trading. The casino and gaming materials company said it signed a new contract with La Loteria Nacional in Mexico to provide sports betting, risk management and other advisory services for the Mexican national lottery through September 2024. It also will print instant tickets in addition to offering marketing and consulting services to help increase lottery sales.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) also slid nearly 15% after the high-end apparel company said the chief executive of its Michael Kors unit will be leaving the company. The company did not immediately name a successor for Joshua Schulman, with Capri board chairman and CEO John Idol saying, "Michael Kors has a talented management team in place that will continue to execute on its strategic initiatives."

Among gainers, Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) rose over 13% after agreeing to a $5.8 billion going-private transaction led by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which will pay $24.65 in cash for each Cornerstone share, representing about a nearly 16% premium to Friday's closing price. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice currently owns 49% of the building products company's stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped out to a more than 34% gain, earlier advancing as much as 86%, after GameStop (GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer through his RC Ventures investment company. In a letter to board members, Cohen chided the company's compensation structure for top executives, unsatisfactory shareholder returns, and its growth strategy. He also urged the board to explore its strategic alternatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.