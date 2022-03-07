Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2022: CPRI,CNR,BBBY,GME

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.1%.

In company news, Capri Holdings (CPRI) slid 9.4% after the high-end apparel company said the chief executive of its Michael Kors unit will be leaving the company. The company did not immediately name a successor for Joshua Schulman, with Capri board chairman and CEO John Idol saying, "Michael Kors has a talented management team in place that will continue to execute on its strategic initiatives."

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) rose over 13% after Monday agreeing to a $5.8 billion going-private transaction led by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which will pay $24.65 in cash for each Cornerstone share, representing about a nearly 16% premium to Friday's closing price. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice currently owns 49% of the building products company's stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped out to a more than 32% gain, earlier advancing as much as 86%, after GameStop (GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer through his RC Ventures investment company. In a letter to board members, Cohen chided the company's compensation structure for top executives, unsatisfactory shareholder returns, and its growth strategy. He also urged the board to explore its strategic alternatives.

