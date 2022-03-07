Consumer Sector Update for 03/07/2022: BBBY, AFYA, NIU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares more than doubled after GameStop (GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in the company through his RC Ventures investment company.

Afya (AFYA) was almost 7% higher after receiving notification that Nicolau Carvalho Esteves and Rosngela de Oliveira Tavares Esteves, or the Esteves family, have made a binding offer to sell 6 million class B common Afya shares at $26.90 per share to a Bertelsmann affiliate.

Niu Technologies (NIU) was retreating by more than 7% after it reported Q4 net earnings of 0.60 renminbi ($0.09) per American Depositary Share, down from 0.73 renminbi a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 1.16 renminbi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.