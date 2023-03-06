Consumer Sector Update for 03/06/2023: HGV,GOL,MO,CWH

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slipping 0.6%.

In company news, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) added 5.4% on Monday after Truist Securities Monday raised its price target by $13 to $75 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) closed with a 22% gain after the Brazil airline late Friday said it closed a $1.40 billion private placement with Abra investors of its senior secured notes due 2028.

Altria Group (MO) gained 1.5% Monday after the company announced its purchase of e-cigarette and vaping products-maker NJOY Holdings (NJOY) for around $2.75 billion in cash, plus up to $500 million in contingent payments based on certain regulatory approval.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was fractionally lower after saying it will exit and restructure the operations of its subsidiary Active Sports as part of its review of underperforming assets and business lines.

