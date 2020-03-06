Consumer Sector Update for 03/06/2020: TGNA,GTN,APO,FIZZ,USFD

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.22%

MCD -1.60%

DIS -0.36%

CVS -0.24%

KO -2.46%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing about 2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tegna (TGNA) raced 14% higher following a Reuters report that the regional television broadcaster has received an $8.5 billion buyout offer from Gray Television (GTN), which is offering around $20 per share in cash and stock. Tegna also has attracted interest from private equity investors Apollo Global Management (APO) and was weighing all of its options, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In other sector news:

(+) National Beverage (FIZZ) rose 6.2% after the sparkling water bottler late Thursday reported net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 25, up from $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.08 per share on a GAAP basis. Net sales grew 1% over year-ago levels to $223 million, also beating the $216.6 million Street view.

(-) US Foods Holding (USFD) slid 6.8% after the food distribution company Friday announced its purchase of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) for $970 million in cash. Smart Foodservice operates 70 small-format stores in the western US serving smaller and mid-sized restaurants and other food business customers and generated about $1.1 billion in revenue during 2019.

