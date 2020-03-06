Consumer Sector Update for 03/06/2020: BIG,TNGA,GTN,APO,FIZZ,USFD

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.07%

MCD -2.13%

DIS -0.97%

CVS -1.55%

KO -4.35%

Consumer stocks gave in to moderate selling after earlier resisting steeper Friday declines. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was slipping 2.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing about 2.8% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Big Lots (BIG) climbed nearly 7% on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report shareholders Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are seeking control of the retailer's board after increasing their combined holdings to 11%. The activist investors said in a letter to stockholders poor capital allocation at the company had caused its earnings to deteriorate and also criticized the Big Lots' board for rejecting an offer to monetize $1 billion of real estate assets.

In other sector news:

(+) Tegna (TGNA) raced over 24% higher following a Reuters report that the regional television broadcaster has received an $8.5 billion buyout offer from Gray Television (GTN), which is offering around $20 per share in cash and stock. Tegna also has attracted interest from private equity investors Apollo Global Management (APO) and was weighing all of its options, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(+) National Beverage (FIZZ) rose 5.5% after the sparkling water bottler late Thursday reported net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 25, up from $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean by $0.08 per share on a GAAP basis. Net sales grew 1% over year-ago levels to $223 million, also beating the $216.6 million Street view.

(-) US Foods Holding (USFD) slid 4.6% after the food distribution company Friday announced its purchase of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) for $970 million in cash. Smart Foodservice operates 70 small-format stores in the western US serving smaller and mid-sized restaurants and other food business customers and generated about $1.1 billion in revenue during 2019.

