Consumer Sector Update for 03/06/2020: BIG, SBUX, TTM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.84%

MCD: -2.16%

DIS: -2.06%

CVS: -2.18%

KO: -3.05%

Leading consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Big Lots (BIG), which was up more than 2% as The Wall Street Journal reported that company shareholders Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are seeking control of the retailer's board after increasing their combined holdings to over 10%.

(-) Starbucks (SBUX) was down more than 3% as it flagged a 50% decline in fiscal Q2 same-store sales in China as a result of store closures, reduced customer traffic and shortened operating hours in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) Tata Motors (TTM) was almost 4% lower after saying it expects profit to decline at its Jaguar Land Rover unit in 2020 as the luxury car maker struggles with sluggish sales in China compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

