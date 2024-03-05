News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2024: TGT, AS, FWRG, XLP, XLY

March 05, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.8% lower recently.

Target (TGT) was advancing by more than 9% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up from $1.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.41.

Amer Sports (AS) was down more than 6% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.11 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.12 per diluted share a year earlier.

First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) was over 3% lower even after reporting a swing to Q4 net income, from a net loss a year earlier, as revenue increased during the period.

