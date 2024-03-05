Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2024: SFIX, TGT, AS

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.1% from a year earlier in the week ended March 2 after a 2.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Stitch Fix (SFIX) tumbled nearly 19% as several brokerages cut the price targets on the company's stock after fiscal Q2 revenue trailing estimates.

Target (TGT) shares jumped almost 13% after the company reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, up from $1.89 a year earlier. Sales were $31.47 billion, up from $30.98 billion a year earlier.

Amer Sports (AS) swung to a Q4 loss on Tuesday despite achieving stronger-than-expected sales growth, while guiding for earnings below market views for the ongoing year. Its shares dropped roughly 7%.

