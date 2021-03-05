Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2021: HIBB,GSX,GPS,NCLH

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 0.4%, bouncing back from a nearly 1% slide.

In company news, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) declined 4.4% after the sporting goods retailer reported a 21% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales to $376.8 million but still trailed the analyst consensus expecting $378.4 million for the three months ended Jan. 30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) declined over 11% on Friday. The company priced a $1.43 billion public offering of nearly 47.6 million common shares at $30 apiece, or 8.8% under Thursday's closing price.

The Gap (GPS) rose 7% after the apparel retailer reported a Q4 profit of $0.61 per share, reversing a $0.49 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.18 per share for the three months ended Jan. 30.

GSX Techedu (GSX) was ahead 10% after the Chinese tutoring company said revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 more than doubled over year-ago levels, rising to RMB2.21 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.12 billion.

