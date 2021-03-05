Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2021: GSX,GPS,NCLH

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, GSX Techedu (GSX) was ahead 12% after the Chinese tutoring company said revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 more than doubled over year-ago levels, rising to RMB2.21 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.12 billion.

The Gap (GPS) rose 6.6% after the apparel retailer reported a Q4 profit of $0.61 per share, reversing a $0.49 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.18 per share for the three months ended Jan. 30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) declined over 13% on Friday. The company priced a $1.43 billion public offering of nearly 47.6 million common shares at $30 apiece, or 8.8% under Thursday's closing price.

