Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2021: GSX, BIG, COE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing in Friday's pre-bell trading as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.6%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were almost 0.9% higher recently.

GSX Techedu (GSX) was slipping past 13% as it reported a Q4 net loss of 2.59 renminbi ($0.39) per diluted American depositary share, compared with net earnings of 0.70 renminbi a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of 1.80 renminbi.

Big Lots (BIG) was down more than 1% even as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, up from $2.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.50.

China Online Education Group (COE) was almost 10% higher after posting Q4 adjusted net income of 1.68 renminbi per ADS, up from 0.20 renminbi a year ago.

