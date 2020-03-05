Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2020: VIPS, CCL, BURL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.94%

MCD: -2.01%

DIS: -1.83%

CVS: -2.30%

KO: -1.56%

Consumer giants were declining in pre-market trading Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), which was gaining more than 10% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB2.84 ($0.41) per American Depositary Share (ADS), beating the consensus estimate of RMB2.15 per ADS compiled by Capital IQ. A year ago, earnings were RMB1.33 per ADS.

(-) Carnival (CCL) was down more than 5% after saying its second 'Princess' cruise ship, the Grand Princess, is under lockdown after a former passenger died from COVID-19.

(-) Burlington Stores (BURL) was retreating more than 1% after saying it earned an adjusted net income of $3.25 per share in Q4, up from $2.83 in the prior-year period and ahead of the consensus estimate of $3.23 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

