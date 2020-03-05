Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2020: KR,VIPS,RCL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.76%

MCD -3.87%

DIS -5.36%

CVS -2.70%

KO -2.96%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 3.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Kroger (KR) was 8.2% higher after the grocery chain reported Q4 non-GAAP net income and sales beating analyst estimates and issued a FY21 forecast exceeding Wall Street views. Excluding one-time items, the grocery chain earned $0.57 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1 on $28.89 billion in net sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus for $0.56 and $28.85 billion, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) climbed more than 16% after the e-commerce company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of RMB2.84 per American depositary share, more than doubling its adjusted profit of RMB1.33 per ADS during the year-ago period and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.15 per ADS. Revenue rose to RMB29.32 billion from RMB26.08 billion last year, also topping the RMB27.67 billion Street view.

(-) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell more than 18% after William Blair downgraded the cruise-liner company to market perform from outperform.

