Consumer Sector Update for 03/05/2020: DXYN,KR,VIPS,RCL

Consumer stocks were mostly lower heading into Thursday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF slipping 2.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was losing 4.2% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) The Dixie Group (DXYN) was 38% higher shortly before Thursday's closing bell, easing somewhat from a 60% mid-day advance that followed the rug and carpeting company earlier swinging to a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.25 per share adjusted net loss during the final three months of 2018. On a GAAP basis, the company earned $1.58 per share from continuing operations during Q4 compared with an $0.87 per share year-ago loss, largely due to a $1.50 per share gain from a lease-back transaction of its Susan Street facility in Dalton, Ga. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) climbed 25% after the e-commerce company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of RMB2.84 per American depositary share, more than doubling its adjusted profit of RMB1.33 per ADS during the year-ago period and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.15 per ADS. Revenue rose to RMB29.32 billion from RMB26.08 billion last year, also topping the RMB27.67 billion Street view.

(+) Kroger (KR) was 8% higher after the grocery chain reported Q4 non-GAAP net income and sales beating analyst estimates and issued a FY21 forecast exceeding Wall Street views. Excluding one-time items, the grocery chain earned $0.57 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1 on $28.89 billion in net sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus for $0.56 and $28.85 billion, respectively.

(-) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell more than 16% after a William Blair downgrade of the cruise-liner company Thursday to market perform from outperform.

