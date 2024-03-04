Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2024: UDR

Consumer stocks ended mixed Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In corporate news, UDR (UDR) shares were up 3.7% after Wells Fargo upgraded the company to overweight from equalweight, and raised its price target to $39 from $34.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) agreed to terminate their planned $3.8 billion merger amid regulatory hurdles after the US Justice Department blocked the deal in January on antitrust concerns. JetBlue shares were up 4.3%, and Spirit Airlines plunged almost 11%.

Macy's (M) jumped almost 14% after the firm confirmed it received an increased unsolicited full buyout proposal from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management.

Ford (F) added 2.3%. The company said US vehicle sales rose 11% in February, with EV sales up 81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.