Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2022: SWBI, SG, EJH

Consumer stocks have turned broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) stumbled Friday, earlier sinking almost 23% to its lowest share price May 2020, after the firearms company reported a drop in non-GAAP net income to $0.69 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 31 compared with $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.83 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 31% year-over-year to $177.7 million, also lagging the $198.3 million Street view. Smith& Wesson shares were down 14% this afternoon.

Sweetgreen (SG) rose nearly 25% after the restaurant chain reported improved Q4 results, including a 63% year-over-year increase in sales to $96.4 million that beat Wall Street expectations by $11.7 million, and it projected between $515 million to $535 million in FY22 revenue, also exceeding the $513.3 million analyst mean.

E-Home Household (EJH) soared over 12% after the Chinese household services company authorized a new $8 million stock buyback program running over the next nine months.

