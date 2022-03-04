Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2022: FNKO,SWBI,SG,EJH

Consumer stocks have turned broadly lower again late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling less than 0.1%, swinging between small gains and losses, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Funko (FNKO) rose 8.2% after the pop culture products company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, up from $0.29 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.24 per share adjusted profit. Net sales grew 48.5% year-over-year, also exceeding analyst estimates, and the company projected better-than-expected adjusted earnings for its FY22 ending in December.

Sweetgreen (SG) rose over 23% after the restaurant chain reported improved Q4 results, including a 63% year-over-year increase in sales to $96.4 million that beat Wall Street expectations by $11.7 million, and it projected between $515 million to $535 million in FY22 revenue, also exceeding the $513.3 million analyst mean.

E-Home Household (EJH) soared 30% after the Chinese household services company authorized a new $8 million stock buyback program running over the next nine months.

Among decliners, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) stumbled Friday, earlier sinking almost 23% to its lowest share price May 2020, after the firearms company reported a drop in non-GAAP net income to $0.69 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 31 compared with $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.83 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 31% year-over-year to $257.6 million, also lagging the $198.3 million Street view.

