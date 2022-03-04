Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2022: FNKO, HIBB, ABNB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.76% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.97% recently.

Funko (FNKO) was gaining over 15% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.24.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was slipping nearly 7% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.25 per share compared with $1.39 a year ago. The company said there were no adjustments during the period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.25 in GAAP EPS.

Airbnb (ABNB) has halted all operations in Russia and Belarus, the company's CEO Brian Chesky said in a tweet. Airbnb was recently down nearly 2%.

