Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2021: PRPL, BURL, DKNG, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were declining by 0.22% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently inactive.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was plunging by more than 20% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $0.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was climbing past 9% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.44, down from $3.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share.

DraftKings (DKNG) was gaining more than 4% after the company and UFC announced an agreement for DraftKings to become UFC's official sportsbook and "daily fantasy partner" in the US and Canada.

