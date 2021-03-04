Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2021: BURL,AEO,YEXT,VRM

Consumer stocks turned broadly lower Thursday as the closing bell approached, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.6% after giving back a midday gain, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was 2.8% lower.

In company news, Burlington Stores (BURL) rose over 12%. The retailer saw its Q4 profit drop to $3.21 per share while net sales increased 4% to $2.28 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts for $2.12 per share and $2.07 billion, respectively, based on a Capital IQ survey.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was 8% higher. The apparel company earned $0.39 per share during its Q4, excluding one-time items, on $1.29 billion in net sales. That compares with a $0.37 per share adjusted profit on $1.31 billion in sales a year earlier and analysts' average estimate of $0.36 per share and $1.28 billion, respectively.

Yext (YEXT) dropped almost 12%. The business database company is projecting Q1 and FY21 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31.

Vroom (VRM) tumbled nearly 29%. The vehicle e-commerce company posted a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.44 per share, wider than the loss of $0.33 per share a year ago, while analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.37 per share loss. The comoany also projected a wider-than-expected adjusted Q1 net loss.

