Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2021: AEO, VRM, YEXT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was 1.2% lower.

In company news, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was almost 6% higher. The apparel company earned $0.39 per share during its Q4, excluding one-time items, on $1.29 billion in net sales. That compares with a $0.37 per share adjusted profit on $1.31 billion in sales a year earlier and the analyst mean expecting $0.36 per share and $1.28 billion, respectively.

Vroom (VRM) tumbled 29%. The vehicle e-commerce company posted a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.44 per share, down from $0.33 per share a year ago while analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.37 per share loss. It also is projecting a wider-than-expected adjusted Q1 net loss.

Yext (YEXT) dropped over 14%. The business database company is projecting Q1 and FY21 revenue trailing Wall Street expectations, upstaging better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31.

