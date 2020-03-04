Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, JWN, JILL, ANF

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +1.13%

MCD: +0.92%

DIS: +2.02%

CVS: +5.39%

KO: +1.23%

The largest consumer stocks rose before markets open on Wednesday.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) J. Jill (JILL), which surged more than 31%. The retailer swung to a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share but beat the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Last year, it posted earnings of $0.05 per share a year earlier.

(-) Nordstrom (JWN), which slipped more than 8% after posting mixed Q4 results with earnings per share declining while higher revenue fell short of analysts' estimates. EPS for the quarter fell to $1.23 from $1.48 a year earlier and below the Street's projection for $1.48 per share.

(+) Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), which was up more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.31, down from $1.35 a year ago, but higher than the $1.23 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

