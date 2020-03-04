Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, JWN, COST, ANF, JILL, JWN, URBN

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +2%

MCD: +1.5%

DIS: -0.11%

CVS: +4.9%

KO: +2.9%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher today, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising almost 3% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing more than 1%.

Consumer stocks moving on news include:

(+) J. Jill (JILL) gained more than 4%, after the retailer swung to a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share but beat the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Nordstrom (JWN) slipped almost 5% after posting mixed Q4 results with earnings per share declining while higher revenue fell short of analysts' estimates. EPS for the quarter fell to $1.23 from $1.48 a year earlier and below the Street's projection for $1.48 per share.

(+) Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was up more than 7% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.31, down from $1.35 a year ago, but higher than the $1.23 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Urban Outfitters (URBN) dropped almost 9% as many analysts, including from Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, cut their price targets on the stock after its Q4 earnings came in below market expectations.

(+) Costco (COST) was up more than 4% after acquiring a minority interest in Navitus Health Solutions, the pharmacy benefit management business of SSM Health.

