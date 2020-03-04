Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2020: CPB,ANF,JILL,JWN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +2.76%

MCD +2.96%

DIS +1.86%

CVS +5.23%

KO +4.45%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF climbing 4.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.9% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Campbell Soup (CPB) rose nearly 9% after the canned foods company raised its FY20 earnings outlook by $0.05 per share over the prior forecast and also reported fiscal Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates. It sees FY20 net income in a range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.53 per share for the 12 months ending July 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) climbed 8% after the apparel company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, earning $1.31 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1, excluding one-time items, on $1.18 billion in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been looking for adjusted Q4 net income of $1.23 per share on $1.17 billion in sales.

(-) J Jill (JILL) was down 2%, giving back all of a 30% advance earlier Wednesday after followed the retailer reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share but beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.11 per share quarterly loss. Net sales fell to $168.1 million during the three months ended Feb. 1 from $170.9 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $163.2 million Street view.

(-) Nordstrom (JWN) dropped nearly 2%% after the department-store retailer reported $4.54 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended Feb. 1, up from $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $20 million. Net income fell to $1.23 per share from $1.48 per share last year also lagging the Street view by $0.25 per share.

