Markets
CPB

Consumer Sector Update for 03/04/2020: CPB,ANF,JILL,JWN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +2.76%

MCD +2.96%

DIS +1.86%

CVS +5.23%

KO +4.45%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF climbing 4.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.9% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Campbell Soup (CPB) rose nearly 9% after the canned foods company raised its FY20 earnings outlook by $0.05 per share over the prior forecast and also reported fiscal Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates. It sees FY20 net income in a range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.53 per share for the 12 months ending July 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) climbed 8% after the apparel company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, earning $1.31 per share during the three months ended Feb. 1, excluding one-time items, on $1.18 billion in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been looking for adjusted Q4 net income of $1.23 per share on $1.17 billion in sales.

(-) J Jill (JILL) was down 2%, giving back all of a 30% advance earlier Wednesday after followed the retailer reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share but beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.11 per share quarterly loss. Net sales fell to $168.1 million during the three months ended Feb. 1 from $170.9 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $163.2 million Street view.

(-) Nordstrom (JWN) dropped nearly 2%% after the department-store retailer reported $4.54 billion in revenue for its Q4 ended Feb. 1, up from $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $20 million. Net income fell to $1.23 per share from $1.48 per share last year also lagging the Street view by $0.25 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPB ANF JILL JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular