LSPD

Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2023: LSPD,LSPD.TO,SPTN,VSCO

March 03, 2023 — 01:28 pm EST

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) rose 2%. The Canadian e-commerce company said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nussey will step down in May following a brief transition with his responsibilities distributed among other executives.

SpartanNash (SPTN) gained 2.5% after the groceries distributor increased its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $0.215 per share.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) declined 2.7% after the lingerie retailer reported a drop in fiscal Q4 sales and earnings from year-ago levels, missing Wall Street expectations. The company projected adjusted net income for Q1 below estimates by analysts.

