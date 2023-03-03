Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2023: HIBB, JOUT, AMZN, XLP, XLY

March 03, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.8% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.3%.

Hibbett (HIBB) reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $2.91 per diluted share, up from $1.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $2.95. Hibbett was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) shares were inactive pre-bell after saying it has agreed to sell its Eureka! military and commercial tents product lines and a related facility to Rekord Group for an estimated $13.7 million, subject to adjustments.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) online payments processing service, Amazon Pay, has been fined 30.7 million rupees ($374,000) by the Reserve Bank of India for non-compliance. Amazon was 0.7% higher recently.

