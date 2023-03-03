Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2023: BMBL,BX,LSPD,LSPD.TO,SPTN,VSCO

Consumer stocks turned broadly higher late in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.1%, reversing a small midday dip, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.1%.

In company news, Bumble (BMBL) slid 8.9% after the online dating company priced a secondary offering of 13.8 million shares at $22.80 each. The stock closed at $24.54 on Thursday.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) declined 5.1% after the lingerie retailer reported a drop in fiscal Q4 sales and earnings from year-earlier levels, missing Wall Street expectations. The company projected adjusted net income for Q1 below estimates by analysts.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) rose 2.7%. The Canadian e-commerce company said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nussey will step down in May following a brief transition with his responsibilities distributed among other executives.

SpartanNash (SPTN) gained 3.3% after the grocery distributor increased its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $0.215 per share.

