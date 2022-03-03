Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2022: RSI, TSP, KR

Consumer stocks were broadly split between gainers and decliners in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Rush Street Interactive (RSI) tumbled as much as 24% on Thursday, touching an all-time low of $7.70 a share, after the sports betting firm reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $130.6 million, also lagging the $136.9 million analyst mean.

TuSimple Holdings (TSP) fell almost 19% after Thursday saying CEO Cheng Lu has stepped down and was succeeded by company cofounder and chief technology officer Xiaodi Hou, who also becomes board chairman at the autonomous trucking company. Lu will continue with TuSimple as a special adviser through next March.

Kroger (KR) rose nearly 11% after the grocery chain beat analyst estimates with its Q4 results and also offered upbeat earnings and sales forecasts for its FY22 ending next January. The company is projecting non-GAAP FY22 net income in a range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.53 per share adjusted profit this year, while same-store sales are seen growing between 2% to 3% compared with the Street view looking for a 1.1% increase over FY21 levels.

