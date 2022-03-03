Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2022: BJ, BURL, BBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.69% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.84% higher recently.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, up from $0.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74. BJ's Wholesale Club was recently down more than 13%.

Burlington Stores (BURL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per diluted share, up from $2.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $3.21. Burlington Stores was recently slipping past 11%.

Best Buy (BBY) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, compared with $3.48 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.71. Best Buy was gaining over 5% in value recently.

