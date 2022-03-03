Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2022: BF-A, BF-B, RSI, TSP, KR

Consumer stocks were finishing broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.5%.

In company news, Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) gained 6.5% after the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and other spirits reported higher fiscal Q3 net income and sales compared with year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street estimates. The company earned $0.54 per share during the three months ended Jan. 31, improving on a $0.45 per share profit during the year-ago period, while revenue increased 14.2% year-over-year to $1.04 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.45 per share and $981.5 million, respectively.

Kroger (KR) rose more than 11% after the grocery chain beat analyst estimates with its Q4 results and also offered upbeat earnings and sales forecasts for its FY22 ending next January. The company is projecting non-GAAP FY22 net income in a range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.53 per share adjusted profit this year, while same-store sales are seen growing between 2% to 3% compared with the Street view looking for a 1.1% increase over FY21 levels.

Among decliners, TuSimple Holdings (TSP) fell 22% after Thursday saying CEO Cheng Lu has stepped down and was succeeded by company co-founder and chief technology officer Xiaodi Hou, who also becomes board chairman at the autonomous trucking company. Lu will continue with TuSimple as a special adviser through next March.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) tumbled as much as 24% on Thursday, touching an all-time low of $7.70 a share, after the sports betting firm reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31 by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $130.6 million, also lagging the $136.9 million analyst mean.

