ZNGA

Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2021: ZNGA,FUBO,MIK

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, fuboTV (FUBO) fell over 15% after its Q4 net loss widened to $2.47 from $1.07, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.77 loss from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Among gainers, The Michaels Cos. (MIK) sprinted to a 3-year high on Wednesday, rising 24% to $22.18 a share. The retail chain agreed to a $3.3 billion private-equity buyout by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO), with Michaels' investors receiving $22 for each of their shares.

ZNGA FUBO MIK

