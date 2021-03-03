Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2021: LYFT, ZNGA, WMT, MIK

Consumer stocks continued to drift lower Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF sank 1.9%.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) shares climbed 9.3% after the ride-sharing company pared its projected non-GAAP Q1 loss late Tuesday following a 4% increase in average daily rideshare volume in February over January's level. Lyft is now projecting a $135 million non-GAAP loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared with prior guidance for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $145 million to $150 million.

The Michaels Cos. (MIK) sprinted to a three-year high Wednesday, rising 24% to $22.30 a share after the arts and crafts retailer agreed to a $3.3 billion private-equity buyout by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) at $22 per share.

Among decliners, Walmart (WMT) slid 1.5%. The retail giant Wednesday said it now expects to buy $350 billion of goods made, assembled or grown in the US over the next decade, expanding on its 2013 commitment to source $250 billion of domestic-origin merchandise.

fuboTV (FUBO) fell over 18% after its Q4 net loss widened to $2.47 from $1.07, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.77 loss from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

