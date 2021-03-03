Markets
LYFT

Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2021: LYFT, ZNGA, WMT, MIK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks continued to drift lower Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF sank 1.9%.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) shares climbed 9.3% after the ride-sharing company pared its projected non-GAAP Q1 loss late Tuesday following a 4% increase in average daily rideshare volume in February over January's level. Lyft is now projecting a $135 million non-GAAP loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared with prior guidance for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $145 million to $150 million.

The Michaels Cos. (MIK) sprinted to a three-year high Wednesday, rising 24% to $22.30 a share after the arts and crafts retailer agreed to a $3.3 billion private-equity buyout by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (APO) at $22 per share.

Among decliners, Walmart (WMT) slid 1.5%. The retail giant Wednesday said it now expects to buy $350 billion of goods made, assembled or grown in the US over the next decade, expanding on its 2013 commitment to source $250 billion of domestic-origin merchandise.

fuboTV (FUBO) fell over 18% after its Q4 net loss widened to $2.47 from $1.07, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.77 loss from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LYFT ZNGA WMT MIK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires