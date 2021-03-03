Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2021: BGS, BQ, CCL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower before markets open Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.3%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) slipped 0.3%.

B&G Foods (BGS) lost more than 7% after posting on Tuesday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35, up from $0.28 a year ago. However, analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.45.

Meanwhile, Boqii (BQ) gained more than 8% after reporting fiscal Q3 EPS of RMB1.61 ($0.25) per share, compared with a loss of RMB4.12 per share a year earlier.

And Carnival (CCL) also added nearly 2% after announcing its P&O Cruises unit plans to offer short break and week-long UK cruises following recent government announcements and as the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across the globe.

