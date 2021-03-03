Markets
BGS

Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2021: BGS, BQ, CCL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were trading lower before markets open Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.3%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) slipped 0.3%.

B&G Foods (BGS) lost more than 7% after posting on Tuesday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35, up from $0.28 a year ago. However, analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.45.

Meanwhile, Boqii (BQ) gained more than 8% after reporting fiscal Q3 EPS of RMB1.61 ($0.25) per share, compared with a loss of RMB4.12 per share a year earlier.

And Carnival (CCL) also added nearly 2% after announcing its P&O Cruises unit plans to offer short break and week-long UK cruises following recent government announcements and as the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across the globe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGS BQ CCL XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires