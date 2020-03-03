Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, FOE, KSS, TPC

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.76%

MCD: -0.70%

DIS: +1.68%

CVS: +0.41%

KO: +0.32%

Top consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tutor Perini (TPC) added more than 14% after the company confirmed that it is looking to sell and has hired Goldman Sachs to help its special committee.

(-) Ferro (FOE), which retreated 9% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.17, which missed the Street forecast of $0.26, while sales decreased 7.7% to $245.9 million from a year earlier, missing the consensus estimate of $363.4 million compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Kohl's (KSS) gained 3% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.99, down from $2.24 from a year earlier but above the consensus estimate of $1.88 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue was $6.83 billion, up from $6.82 billion a year ago and beating the Street forecast of $6.52 billion.

