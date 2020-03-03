Consumer Sector Update for 03/03/2020: DAL,BRK.A,BRK.B,MGPI,IPAR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.1%

MCD -0.93%

DIS -1.5%

CVS -1.5%

KO +1.1%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed on Tuesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staple Select Sector ETF hanging on to a 0.1% gain this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Delta Air Lines (DAL) still was up 0.5%, easing from a 6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed a new regulatory filing showing Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) last week bought 976,507 shares of the air carrier's stock at an average of $46.38 apiece. Following the Feb. 27 purchases, Berkshire now owns almost 71.9 million Delta shares.

In other sector news:

(+) MGP Ingredients (MGPI) climbed 1.8% after the distilled spirits company announced its purchase of New Columbia Distillers, which produces and markets Green Hat Gin. Financial details were not disclosed but MGP said New Columbia's current management team will continue to operate its distillery and retail operations.

(-) Inter Parfums (IPAR) was 5.5% lower this afternoon, reversing a 2% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the fragrances company reporting Q4 net income of $0.26, unchanged compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ by $0.01 per share. Net sales edged slightly higher over the final three months of 2018, rising to $177.8 million from $177.2 million and also beating the $176.5 million consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.