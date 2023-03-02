Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2023: TSLA,FNKO,M,SFM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 0.5%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) declined 5.9% after executives at the electric vehicle company's yearly investor day reportedly outlined their plans to increase production and cut costs, but analysts said they provided few details about new products or services.

Funko (FNKO) slid 7.3% after the specialty retailer reported an adjusted Q4 loss of $0.35 per share, reversing a $0.38 per share profit during the year-earlier quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of $0.11 per share.

Macy's (M) gained 11% after the department-store retailer reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $1.88 per share, down from $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, but still topping the $1.59 per share consensus call.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) jumped 13% after the grocery store chain beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and guided its Q1 earnings above analyst estimates.

