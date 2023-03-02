Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2023: SFM, M, FNKO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1%.

In company news, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) gained almost 12% after the grocery store chain beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and guided its Q1 earnings above analyst estimates.

Macy's (M) gained over 10% after the department-store retailer reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $1.88 per share, down from $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, but still topping the $1.59 per share consensus call.

Funko (FNKO) slid 6.8% after the specialty retailer reported an adjusted Q4 loss of $0.35 per share, reversing a $0.38 per share profit during the year earlier quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.