Markets
SFM

Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2023: SFM, M, FNKO

March 02, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1%.

In company news, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) gained almost 12% after the grocery store chain beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and guided its Q1 earnings above analyst estimates.

Macy's (M) gained over 10% after the department-store retailer reported a non-GAAP Q4 profit of $1.88 per share, down from $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, but still topping the $1.59 per share consensus call.

Funko (FNKO) slid 6.8% after the specialty retailer reported an adjusted Q4 loss of $0.35 per share, reversing a $0.38 per share profit during the year earlier quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFM
M
FNKO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.