Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2023: FNKO, HRL, M, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Funko (FNKO) was retreating by over 28% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.35 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.38 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.11 per share.

Hormel Foods (HRL) was declining by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

Macy's (M) was over 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per diluted share, down from $2.45 a year earlier but still topping the $1.59 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.