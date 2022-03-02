Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2022: XLP, XLY, DIN, OSW, AKA

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive recently and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.23%.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.27. The company's shares were more than 4% lower recently.

OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) shares were 3.1% higher after it narrowed its fiscal Q4 adjusted loss to $0.01 per diluted share from $0.24 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05.

A.k.a Brands Holding (AKA) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.07 a year earlier. The company's shares fell more than 19% in recent premarket activity.

