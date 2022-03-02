Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2022: DLTR,JWN,ZIP,LVS

Consumer stocks still were rising in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) posting a 2.4% advance, adding to its midday gain.

In company news, Dollar Tree (DLTR) has turned almost 1% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a nearly 6% mid-morning decline that followed the discount retailer reporting mixed Q4 results, missing Wall Street expectations with sales during the three months ended Jan. 29 but topping analyst estimates with its Q4 profit by $0.25 per share, earning $2.01 per share. The company also sees its Q1 net income exceeding the consensus view.

Nordstrom (JWN) climbed almost 39% after the department store retailer reported net income of $1.23 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 29, improving on $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.00 per share profit. Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $4.49 billion, also exceeding the $4.36 billion Street view.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) added over 11% after the online job board Wednesday authorized a $100 million stock buyback program.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) climbed more than 10% after the casino company Wednesday announced the launch of its Fortis video-game and interactive entertainment unit, led by industry veterans that includes former executives at Electronic Arts (EA), Zynga (ZNGA) and AT&T's WB Games subsidiary. Fortis is attempting to build on its games-as-service model and recent acquired hired development teams from three established companies in Portugal, Brazil and Romania, the company said.

