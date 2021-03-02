Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2021: TTC,JELD,KTB,RIDE,ONEX.TO

Consumer stocks were ending mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF saw its decline widen to 0.8%.

In company news, The Toro Company (TTC) declined 1.4%. The lawn and garden power products company Tuesday said it acquired smart robot-maker Left Hand Robotics in a bid to boost its technology blueprint. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) fell 7.2% on Tuesday. The building products company priced an upsized $234 million secondary offering of 8 million common shares previously held by Canadian asset manager Onex (ONEX.TO) and its affiliates at $29.25 apiece, or 4.4% under Monday's closing price. The sellers added an extra 1 million to the deal over their original plans to offer 7 million shares, with JELD-WEN also agreeing to buy 800,000 shares at the underwriters' discounted price.

To the upside, Kontoor Brands (KTB) was climbing 8.9% in afternoon trading. The apparel company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.23 per share on $660.9 million in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.96 per share adjusted profit for the quarter ended Jan. 2 on $639.3 million in sales. Kontoor also is expecting to earn between $3.50 to $3.60 per share this year, excluding one-time items, compared with the analyst mean looking for an adjusted FY21 EPS of $3.26.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) rose 1.8%. The electric pickup truck company Tuesday announced co-marketing and vehicle procurement agreements with the privately held Holman Enterprises dealership chain. The deals include Holman's ARI fleet leasing division buying an undisclosed number of Lordstown's Endurance trucks over a three-year period and the companies also working to jointly develop business opportunities between their respective customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

