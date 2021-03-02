Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2021: JELD, YUM, KSS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) slipped 0.1%, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.3%.

JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) was down more than 5% after pricing on Monday a secondary public offering of 8 million of its common shares at $29.25 per share.

Yum! Brands (YUM) added 1% after agreeing to buy Kvantum's artificial intelligence-based consumer insights and marketing performance analytics business.

And Kohl's (KSS) was fractionally higher after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.22, up from $1.99 a year ago. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.03.

