Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2020: TTM, EDU, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.28%

MCD: -1.25%

DIS: +0.72%

CVS: +0.93%

KO: -0.92%

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) India's Tata Motors (TTM), which was down more than 4% after saying it sold 40,634 vehicles domestically and internationally in February, down from 60,151 units in the same month last year.

(-) New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) was declining by more than 1% after it lowered its fiscal Q3 net revenue guidance to $902.1 million to $933.2 million due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(+) JD.com (JD) was advancing more than 6% after it posted Q4 adjusted income of RMB0.54 ($0.08) per American Depositary Share, compared with RMB0.51 per ADS in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of RMB0.43 per ADS from a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

