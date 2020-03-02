Consumer Sector Update for 03/02/2020: COST, COT, COT, PRMW, PRMW.TO, JD, TA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +6.50%

MCD +2.38%

DIS +0.19%

CVS +6.43%

KO +2.90%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF extending their market-leading advance, climbing almost 3.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1.6% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Costco (COST) surged 9% after Oppenheimer said it saw significant increases in customer traffic and stronger demand for food and cleaning products compared with a "typical weekend day" at the warehouse retailer's stores. Cleveland Research Monday also raised its investment rating for Costco shares to Buy from Neutral previously.

In other sector news:

(+) JD.com (JD) climbed more than 12% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a 27% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB170.7 billion Chinese during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, outpacing the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB166.7 billion. Excluding one-time items, JD.com earned RMB0.54 per American depositary share rose compared with RMB0.51 per ADS during the year-ago period and also exceeding the RMB0.43 per ADS analyst mean.

(+) TravelCenters of America (TA) was ahead 9.3% after the truck-stop chain named Peter Crage as its new chief financial officer following the resignation of William Myers. Crage most recently was the CFO at Diamond Resorts and previously held the top finance posts at Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) and Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN).

(+) Cott Corp (COT) rose 2.7% on Monday after the beverage company said it was changing its name to Primo Water after closing its $775 million buyout of the bottled-water company of the same name. The company, which Friday completed the sale of the $405 million sale of its S&D Coffee and Tea unit to Westrock Coffee, also will change its ticker symbol on the NYSE and Toronto stock exchanges to PRMW and PRMW.TO, respectively.

